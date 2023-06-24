Wrapped BNB Price Tops $237.29 on Exchanges (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for approximately $237.29 or 0.00774804 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $611.43 million and approximately $92.17 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,576,686 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

