Wrapped Cardano Self Reported Market Cap Hits $10.07 Billion (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Cardano has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion and $13,659.86 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano Profile

Wrapped Cardano’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 35,905,661,251 coins and its circulating supply is 34,935,513,243 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 35,905,661,251.43 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.29436957 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $8,594.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

