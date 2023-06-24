ZClassic Price Tops $0.0427 on Top Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0427 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $396,216.69 and approximately $38.91 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00093928 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00043381 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00023247 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

