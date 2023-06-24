ZEDXION Self Reported Market Cap Tops $84.20 Billion (USDZ)

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. ZEDXION has a market capitalization of $84.20 billion and approximately $2.20 million worth of ZEDXION was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZEDXION has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ZEDXION token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003256 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ZEDXION

ZEDXION’s genesis date was May 15th, 2022. ZEDXION’s total supply is 87,000,000,000 tokens. ZEDXION’s official message board is medium.com/@zedxion_exchange. The official website for ZEDXION is zedxion.io. The Reddit community for ZEDXION is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEDXION’s official Twitter account is @zedxionc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zedxion is based on the Ethereum, Binance and Tron protocol & conforms to the ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard. The Company created & deployed the tokens-based smart contract, which creates & maintains a ledger that maps Ethereum, Binance and Tron addresses to token balances & implements this ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard.

Zedxion has been built to be a multi-chain application, if in the future new chains emerge that could benefit from Zedxion then those chains will be considered for integration.”

Buying and Selling ZEDXION

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEDXION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEDXION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEDXION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

