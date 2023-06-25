110,000 Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Acquired by Covea Finance

Covea Finance acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 110,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,108,703 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $728,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,757,539 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $616,355,000 after acquiring an additional 387,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $322,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,325,630 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $117,877,000 after acquiring an additional 211,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,855,860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $110,448,000 after purchasing an additional 98,117 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $108,551.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 383,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,533.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $108,551.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 383,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph S. Michael III bought 10,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 171,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,726.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 125,300 shares of company stock worth $1,875,531 over the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 1.0 %

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $22.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 2.21.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.14%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

