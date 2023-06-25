1,249 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Acquired by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $250.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $272.95.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

