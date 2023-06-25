1,700 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Purchased by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,078,000 after buying an additional 42,207,421 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 332.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,574,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,516,000 after buying an additional 1,210,777 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,871,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,615,000 after buying an additional 1,156,337 shares during the period. Geisinger Health bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,691,000. Finally, WA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12,545.4% in the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 373,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,737,000 after buying an additional 370,717 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $237.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $243.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

