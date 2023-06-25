316,685 Shares in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Purchased by O Connor Financial Group LLC

O Connor Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 316,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,270,000. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up about 10.7% of O Connor Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,502,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,547,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,769,000 after buying an additional 702,235 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 408.6% in the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 804,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,353,000 after buying an additional 646,693 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 369.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 676,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,346,000 after buying an additional 532,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 746,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,793,000 after buying an additional 437,949 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $44.43 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $47.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

