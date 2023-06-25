4,510 Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Acquired by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 65,845.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,237,000 after buying an additional 1,833,139 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at $304,475,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 429.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after buying an additional 734,000 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ECL. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.57.

NYSE:ECL opened at $178.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $183.28.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

In related news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at $274,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $192,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,590. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

