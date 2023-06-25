A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19,725.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Handelsbanken assumed coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of AMKBY opened at $8.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $15.31. The firm has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S engages in the transport and logistics business worldwide. The company's Ocean segment is involved in the container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brand names; and sale of bunker oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.