abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.00.

SLFPF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 165 ($2.11) to GBX 175 ($2.24) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 160 ($2.05) to GBX 210 ($2.69) in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 85 ($1.09) to GBX 80 ($1.02) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

abrdn Stock Performance

SLFPF stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47. abrdn has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $2.75.

abrdn Company Profile

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

