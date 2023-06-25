Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. United Bank grew its position in Accenture by 6.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 1.3% during the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Accenture by 104.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 225,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.55.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded down $8.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $298.43. 4,233,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,085,282. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $327.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $291.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.93%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

