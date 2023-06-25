Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Has $4.28 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,068 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 0.5% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after buying an additional 8,540,248 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,179,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,981,000 after buying an additional 3,612,871 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,770,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,070,000 after buying an additional 2,021,887 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,260,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,232,000 after buying an additional 2,938,666 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,762,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,240,000 after buying an additional 664,440 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.22. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.99 and a 1-year high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

