Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up about 0.1% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 23,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $34.80 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.70.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

