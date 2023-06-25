Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Takes Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,400 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter worth about $46,085,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $45,090,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,528,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,608 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $38.08 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $40.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.07.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.