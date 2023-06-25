AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 120.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408,073 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $36,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.24. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.88 and a twelve month high of $49.47.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.