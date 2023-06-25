AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 77,212 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,212 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $59,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,343,000. Sharper & Granite LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 63.2% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 14,901 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $214.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $296.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.62. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $221.42.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

