AE Wealth Management LLC Has $37.94 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,253 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $37,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,127,000 after buying an additional 10,206,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,226,006,000 after purchasing an additional 510,953 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 586.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 494,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,831,000 after purchasing an additional 422,442 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,772.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 302,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 295,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 237.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 417,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,833,000 after purchasing an additional 293,600 shares in the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of DIA stock opened at $337.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $336.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.20. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $286.62 and a 12 month high of $348.22.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

