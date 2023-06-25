AE Wealth Management LLC Has $53.30 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,023 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $53,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $103.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.65. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $113.78. The stock has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.