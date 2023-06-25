AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.4% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco QQQ worth $210,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $362.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $341.31 and its 200 day moving average is $320.78. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $372.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

