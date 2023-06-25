AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,632,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,071 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $90,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $59.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $62.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.52.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

