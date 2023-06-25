AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 22,973 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,973 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $33,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BSV stock opened at $75.67 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.18 and its 200-day moving average is $75.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

