AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 767,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,014 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $35,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 267.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.75. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $48.06.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

