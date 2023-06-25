AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 22,627 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 807,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,627 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $48,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VGIT opened at $58.92 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.08 and a 12 month high of $62.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.54 and its 200-day moving average is $59.63.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

