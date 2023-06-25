Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. ATB Capital upgraded Aecon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Desjardins raised shares of Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Aecon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ARE stock opened at C$12.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of C$8.29 and a 1 year high of C$14.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$761.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Aecon Group Announces Dividend

Aecon Group ( TSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.24) by C$0.09. Aecon Group had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.03 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aecon Group will post 0.8466623 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is currently 121.31%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

(Get Rating

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.