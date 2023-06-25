Aleph Zero (AZERO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.60 Million

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Aleph Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00003266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aleph Zero has traded 6% higher against the dollar. Aleph Zero has a market capitalization of $214.57 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Aleph Zero

Aleph Zero launched on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 215,911,385 coins. Aleph Zero’s official website is www.alephzero.org. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.

The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

Aleph Zero Coin Trading

