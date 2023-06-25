Algorand 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $36.32 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000450 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded up 19.1% against the dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $995.85 million and $36.32 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00044192 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00031232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014285 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004622 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003660 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000905 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,250,338,010 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

