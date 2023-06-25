Algorand (ALGO) Trading Up 16.6% Over Last 7 Days

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000455 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.00 billion and approximately $35.84 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00044038 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00031123 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00014336 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004646 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,250,338,010 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

