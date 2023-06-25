Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Stock Position Cut by First International Bank & Trust

First International Bank & Trust lessened its stake in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 224,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Alkami Technology comprises 0.9% of First International Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,552,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,466,000 after purchasing an additional 697,148 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 25.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,665,000 after buying an additional 473,926 shares during the period. Long Path Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the first quarter worth about $25,297,000. Azora Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,096,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,004,000 after buying an additional 646,985 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,094,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,209,000 after buying an additional 13,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ALKT. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Shares of ALKT opened at $15.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $17.71.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.70 million. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Alkami Technology news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 24,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $376,289.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 489,524 shares in the company, valued at $7,514,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

