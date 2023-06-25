American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by First International Bank & Trust

First International Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in American International Group were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

AIG stock opened at $55.22 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.12.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.80%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

