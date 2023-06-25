Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.48. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $3.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.27.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,127 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325,300 shares during the period. 19.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.