Analysts Set Expectations for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Electric’s current full-year earnings is $8.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.86 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.23 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. CL King assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.17.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $189.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.40. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $197.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 48.56%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,738,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 359.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 477,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,009,000 after buying an additional 373,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,604,000 after acquiring an additional 302,002 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 935,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,137,000 after acquiring an additional 204,296 shares during the period. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth $30,587,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $1,371,292.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,801.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lincoln Electric news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.77, for a total value of $426,778.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,623,871.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $1,371,292.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,847,801.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,795 shares of company stock valued at $21,180,395. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.96%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Further Reading

