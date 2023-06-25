Analysts Set General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) PT at $84.76

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.76.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Mills

General Mills Trading Up 0.0 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in General Mills by 1.6% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in General Mills by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 2.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $81.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills has a 1 year low of $68.82 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

About General Mills

(Get Rating

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.