Analysts Set Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Price Target at $17.06

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.72.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMND. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Lemonade from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Lemonade from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lemonade from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Insider Transactions at Lemonade

In other Lemonade news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $26,915.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 268,581 shares in the company, valued at $4,904,289.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lemonade Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Lemonade by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Lemonade by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Lemonade by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 51.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lemonade stock opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. Lemonade has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $32.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.43.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.20 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 93.89%. Lemonade’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lemonade will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

