Analysts Set ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) PT at $79.70

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MAN shares. UBS Group started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Argus cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

NYSE MAN opened at $76.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.86. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $92.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.66.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 42.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $907,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 10,894 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

