Anglo American’s (AAL) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2023

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AALGet Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 3,300 ($42.23) price target on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($44.79) to GBX 3,400 ($43.51) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($43.51) to GBX 3,200 ($40.95) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup reissued a top pick rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Anglo American to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 2,500 ($31.99) to GBX 2,700 ($34.55) in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,055 ($39.09).

Anglo American Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 2,248 ($28.77) on Thursday. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 2,223.50 ($28.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,699 ($47.33). The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,427.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,861.94. The stock has a market cap of £30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 783.28, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity at Anglo American

In other news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,493 ($31.90) per share, with a total value of £16,478.73 ($21,086.03). Insiders acquired 672 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,781 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

