Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUDGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BUD has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. HSBC cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BUD stock opened at $57.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.92 and a 200 day moving average of $60.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $99.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $67.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUDGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.78%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.611 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is 16.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

