Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BUD has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. HSBC cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BUD stock opened at $57.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.92 and a 200 day moving average of $60.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $99.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $67.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.78%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.611 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is 16.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

