Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Apogee Enterprises updated its FY24 guidance to $4.15-4.45 EPS.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ APOG opened at $46.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average is $43.35. Apogee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $49.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, CFO Mark Richard Augdahl purchased 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.75 per share, with a total value of $55,694.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,209. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark Richard Augdahl acquired 1,334 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.75 per share, with a total value of $55,694.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $355,209. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $61,018.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,442.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APOG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,539,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2,523.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 248,986 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 175.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,332,000 after buying an additional 205,330 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,117,000 after buying an additional 182,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 535.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 123,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after buying an additional 104,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.