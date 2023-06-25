Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Releases Earnings Results

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter.

Appili Therapeutics Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of Appili Therapeutics stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. Appili Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.08.

Get Appili Therapeutics alerts:

About Appili Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition and development of novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes Favipiravir for pandemic influenza and COVID-19; ATI-2307, an antifungal candidate, which is in clinical stage for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and invasive candidiasis; ATI-1503 that develops a class of gram-negative targeting antibiotics; ATI-1501, a taste-masked liquid oral suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1801, a novel topical formulation of paromomycin for the treatment of cutaneous leishmaniasis; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis.

Receive News & Ratings for Appili Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appili Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.