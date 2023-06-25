Aprio Wealth Management LLC Acquires 203 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 942.2% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 53,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 48,674 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 133,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,058,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,302,000 after acquiring an additional 99,757 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $73.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.31. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $75.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

