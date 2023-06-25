Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 318.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 88,543 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 45,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $206,000. Family Investment Center Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 7,078 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $46.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.06. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $48.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

