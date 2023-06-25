Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up 1.1% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of VFH opened at $79.19 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $72.96 and a 1 year high of $90.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.79.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

