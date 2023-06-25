Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $336,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

VNQ opened at $80.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $102.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.01.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

