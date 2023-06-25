Aprio Wealth Management LLC Purchases 69,331 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZGet Rating) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,331 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Aprio Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $14,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COWZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $46.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

