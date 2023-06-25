Aprio Wealth Management LLC Sells 575 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,313,690,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $203.26 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $157.57 and a 12 month high of $207.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.50. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

