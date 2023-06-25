Aprio Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,916 Shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,916 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 50,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 22,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.76.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
About iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free research report on iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF from StockNews.com
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.