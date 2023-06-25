Aprio Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,916 Shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,916 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 50,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 22,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.0729 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

