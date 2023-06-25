Arden Trust Co Acquires New Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 514,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,743,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 4.3% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Arden Trust Co owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 39,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 8,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 142.5% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 364,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,396,000 after buying an additional 214,462 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.75. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $48.06.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

