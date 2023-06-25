Arden Trust Co Increases Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in TC Energy by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in TC Energy by 152.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TRP. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

TC Energy Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE TRP opened at $39.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.82. The stock has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $36.79 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

