Arden Trust Co Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 327,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,956,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up about 2.0% of Arden Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. FMR LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,998,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,068,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,480,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,227,000. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUV opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.79. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.