Arden Trust Co Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,315,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.5% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $138.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

